Muscat – The Sultanate of Oman’s total electricity production until the end of January 2024 recorded an increase of 14.1%, reaching 2,609.3GW per hour, compared to 2,287.2GW per hour during the same period last year.

Statistics issued by the National Center for Statistics and Information show that the governorates of North Batinah, South Batinah, and Dhahirah recorded a total production of 1,660.1GW per hour.

Total production in Muscat governorate decreased by 114.3%, reaching 1.7GW per hour, and in Dhofar governorate by 2%, reaching 297.2GW per hour.

The total production in the Governorates of North Sharqiyah and South Sharqiyah increased by 30.5%, reaching 627.9GW per hour, while the total production in Al Wusta governorate decreased by 93.5%, reaching 1.4GW per hour. In the Musandam governorate, the total production increased by 14.2%, recording 24.4GW per hour.

Statistics indicate that the Sultanate of Oman’s net electricity production until the end of January 2024 increased by 17.7%, reaching 2,608.2GW per hour.

