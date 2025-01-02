Oman will set up a “Net Zero Centre” to support its aim of reaching zero neutrality by 2050.

The centre will develop updated strategies, monitor the implementation of zero neutrality projects, including energy efficiency projects, and provide technical support to government and private agencies.

“The centre will take over the task of supervising and following up on zero neutrality plans and programmes,” said Minister of Energy and Minerals Salim Nasser Al Aufi.

The centre will play a crucial role in expediting the implementation of net-zero initiatives and supporting all sectors in achieving their objectives, he added.

The Net Zero Centre will also focus on adopting and transferring the latest international practices and technologies to the Sultanate, while supporting scientific research, innovation, and developing national capabilities.

Additionally, it will manage carbon, hydrogen, and low-carbon product certification requests, including reviewing and auditing applications, and issuing certificates in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and the Environment Authority.

The centre will oversee the registration and approval of requests for carbon certificate trading in the country in line with international carbon credit frameworks, Al Aufi said.

