Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman celebrated the groundbreaking of the Masirah Island electricity connection project, with an estimated total cost of OMR 72 million.

This project is the first of its kind in Oman, aiming to connect Masirah Island to the main electricity transmission network.

The project includes the construction of a 132/33 kV Masirah Island power station, a 132 kV submarine cable stretching 25 kilometers, 9 kilometers of 132 kV underground lines, and 60 kilometers of 132 kV overhead transmission lines to connect Mahout Station (400/132 kV) with Masirah Station.

