MUSCAT: A landmark initiative to establish the first-ever commercial-scale liquid hydrogen corridor linking Oman with the Netherlands and Germany is gaining momentum at the European end.

Earlier this week, global energy logistics company Ecolog International — a key stakeholder in the transcontinental project — appointed two prominent engineering firms to develop a terminal dedicated to the storage and handling of liquid hydrogen (LH₂) and liquid carbon dioxide (LCO₂) at the Port of Amsterdam.

Mott MacDonald, the global engineering, management and development consultancy, has been appointed as the Owner’s Engineer for the EcoLog Terminal Amsterdam, while US-headquartered engineering firm KBR has been selected to deliver the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED).

The announcement comes nearly a year after Oman signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for the establishment of the LH₂ corridor, signalling its ambition to play a leading role in the global green hydrogen-based energy transition. The pact was signed during the state visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The corridor will enable the export of RFNBO-compliant liquid hydrogen from the Port of Duqm to the Port of Amsterdam and key logistics hubs in Germany, including the Port of Duisburg and onward to other European markets.

Under the agreement, the Port of Duqm is set to host the world’s largest hydrogen liquefaction, storage and export terminal. Hydrom, the orchestrator of Oman’s green hydrogen sector, will coordinate upstream production, while integrated Omani energy group OQ will develop the liquefaction and export infrastructure.

The facilities will leverage Duqm’s renewable hydrogen projects and strategic location to support Oman’s national hydrogen ambitions and the transcontinental corridor.

At the European end, the EcoLog Terminal Amsterdam will serve as an open-access hub for large-scale hydrogen import, storage and distribution across Northwest Europe, linking production hubs with industrial users.

The first phase of the EcoLog Terminal Amsterdam is expected to be completed by the end of 2030, with an initial annual throughput capacity of 200,000 tonnes of LH₂ and 1.8 million tonnes of LCO₂. This capacity can later be expanded to 600,000 tonnes and 4.25 million tonnes, respectively.

To enable large-scale LH₂ transport, Ecolog is developing a new generation of purpose-built liquid hydrogen carriers that will directly serve the terminal.

A key engineering focus will be capturing and reusing the cold energy released during LH₂ regasification to efficiently liquefy CO₂ — an innovation that enhances both sustainability and system performance.

Significantly, the Joint Development Agreement signed last April brought together eleven public and private sector entities from Oman, the Netherlands and Germany, including Hydrom, OQ, the Port of Amsterdam, the Port of Duisburg, Ecolog, EnBW, Tata Steel, Advanced Methanol Amsterdam (AMA), Hynetwork Services (HNS) and the Port of Duqm Company (PODC).

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