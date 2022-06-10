Cairo – MB for Engineering and Contracting has submitted for obtaining an operating licence for its subsidiary, Sha7en Electric Vehicle Charger.

The company noted that it is waiting for the next electricity utility board meeting to approve and issue the licence, according to a recent bourse filing.

Sha7en aims to build and empower Egypt’s public charging network infrastructure with a software layer that enhances the charging process. This subsidiary of the listed firm was incorporated to support the movement towards green mobility in the country.

Last March, a subsidiary of the listed company inked a contract to manage and operate Revolta Egypt's electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

In January, MB for Engineering inaugurated the largest EV charging station in Egypt with a capacity of 330 kilowatts per hour.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).