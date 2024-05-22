Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse, has signed strategic agreements for new renewable energy projects in Indonesia in support of the country’s energy transition. The agreements reinforce the ongoing partnership between the UAE and Indonesia towards developing the region’s renewables sector while supporting Indonesia’s current and future energy needs.

The signing of the agreements on the sidelines of the 10th World Water Forum in Bali was witnessed by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Special Envoy of H.H. the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs to Indonesia; Abdulla Salem Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia and ASEAN; General (Retd) Luhut Pandjaitan, Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment; Husin Bagis, the Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE, and Prof. Eniya Listiani Dewi, Director-General of New, Renewable Energy, and Energy Conservation, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR).

The agreements were signed by Abdulla Zayed, Masdar’s Director of Development and Investment; John Anis, Chief Executive Officer of Pertamina Power Indonesia (Pertamina NRE); Ruly Firmansyah, President Director of PLN Nusantara Power; and Agung Wicaksono, Deputy Chair of Funding and Investment, Nusantara Capital City Authority.

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said, “The UAE and Indonesia share a vision of sustainable development with renewable energy at its heart. We are pleased to see this partnership advancing clean, emissions-free energy in Indonesia and abroad. The UAE commends Indonesia's climate leadership as we progress together towards a new era of sustainable prosperity, supporting communities with their net-zero ambitions, in line with the priority of the historic UAE Consensus to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The UAE remains firmly committed to advancing Indonesia's energy sector through a focus on renewables. In line with the UAE Consensus reached at COP28, Masdar is dedicated to forging partnerships that unlock transformative solutions for clean energy access. Our joint efforts will catalyse investments in green hydrogen, solar and wind to position Indonesia as a regional leader in the global energy transition.”

The agreements included a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pertamina Power Indonesia, for the development of solar, wind and green hydrogen projects in Indonesia and abroad. This builds on Masdar’s existing partnership with the company through Pertamina Geothermal Energy. The MoU represents a significant step forward in strengthening the strategic relationship between Masdar and Pertamina Power Indonesia.

Masdar also signed a Joint Development Study Agreement with PLN Nusantara Power for Cirata Phase II to triple capacity by up to 500MW, following the successful 2023 launch of the initial 145MW phase of the innovative floating PV project – the largest of its kind in the region.

Supporting the energy transition in urban environments, Masdar received approval to proceed towards developing up to 2GW of renewable energy in Nusantara, starting with 200 megawatts as phase 1, in Indonesia’s new capital city. This follows a proposal by Masdar to meet the city’s energy needs by 2045, using solar and wind projects.

John Anis, Pertamina NRE’s CEO, added, "We are delighted with the strategic partnership between Pertamina NRE and Masdar. Both parties have been building a very good relationship. Pertamina has a key role in Indonesia's energy transition and ambition to expand globally, while Masdar owns a reputable experience in renewable energy development. I believe together we will create more value and contribute more to combat global climate issues and strengthening the collaboration between the UAE and Indonesia."

Ruly Firmansyah, President Director of PLN Nusantara Power, said, "PLN Nusantara Power is proud to partner with Masdar to further develop the Cirata II initiative across Indonesia. This strategic alliance combines our expertise to unlock the nation's vast solar potential. This partnership underscores our commitment to Indonesia’s clean energy targets and net-zero goals. We look forward to collaborating with Masdar to deliver a greener, more sustainable future."

Bambang Susantono, Chairman of Nusantara Capital City Authority, commented, "Indonesia is committed to making our new capital city of Nusantara as a city that prioritises sustainability. We welcome Masdar’s plan to develop 200MW of renewable energy plant for the city. We also appreciate Masdar’s further commitment to renewable energy up to 2GW to support the fulfillment of renewable energy needs by 2045. Prioritising solar and wind energy positions the new capital as a model eco-city thriving on clean energy. This can be a future testament to how urban centres can be developed in harmony with nature."

Indonesia and Southeast Asia are key investment destinations for Masdar. The company has developed the region’s largest floating solar facility in Indonesia – the 145MW Cirata Floating Solar PV plant – which will generate enough electricity to power 50,000 homes. In February 2023, it entered the geothermal energy sector through a strategic investment in Pertamina Geothermal Energy.

Masdar is aiming for a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030, supporting the target set in the UAE Consensus to triple global renewables capacity by the end of this decade, and aims to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.