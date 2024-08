Maridive Offshore Projects, a subsidiary of Maridive and Oil Service, has been awarded a 16-month contract worth $14.4 million, as per a disclosure.

The contract involves the procurement and installation of electrical power cables in Egypt, with project execution set to begin in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024.

