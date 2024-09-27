The Malaysian national oil and gas company, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) has been granted a new oil and gas exploration concession in Onshore Block 2, located within the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi.

The Onshore Block 2 concession is the third exploration concession awarded to Petronas, which underlines Abu Dhabi’s position as a trusted and attractive investment destination for global investments in the energy sector, as a result of its advanced infrastructure.

The agreement grants Petronas 100% of the exploration concession rights in Onshore Block 2, which spans an area of 7,320 sq kms. The exploration operations will utilise advanced technology and artificial intelligence solutions, which will contribute to maximising the potential benefits derived from Abu Dhabi's energy resources.

Successful completion of bid rounds

This concession award from the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs (SCFEA) comes after the successful completion of Abu Dhabi’s first and second exploration concession bid rounds launched in 2018 and 2019, resulting in the award of 11 blocks to leading international partners in the energy sector.

The award comes in line with the Emirate’s financial, investment, economic, petroleum, and natural resources policies which fall under the supervision of SCFEA which it is tasked with the mandate of instilling rigorous performance monitoring and precise policy implementation.

SCFEA remains actively engaged in direct collaboration with key strategic investment entities in Abu Dhabi to realise the objectives of Abu Dhabi’s vision and ensure a bright and sustainable future for generations to come.

