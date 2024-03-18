India's top engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that its hydrocarbon vertical has secured a major onshore gas pipeline project - valued in the range of Rs50 billion to Rs100 billion ($603.5 million to $1.2 billion) - from a major client in the Middle East.

As per the deal, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) will provide engineering, procurement and construction services for two new 56 inch pipelines along with associated scraper receivers and launchers as well as set up main line isolation valve (MLIV) stations running parallel to the existing pipeline corridor.

Commenting on the big order win, Subramanian Sarma, the Whole-time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Energy) for L&T said: "This is the largest cross-country pipeline EPC project awarded to us till date and we are excited to bring our expertise to this strategic project."

Organised under offshore, onshore EPC, modular fabrication, offshore wind farm business and AdVENT (advanced value engineering and technology) groups, LTEH offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers.

With over three decades of rich experience, LTEH has been setting global benchmarks in all aspects of project management, corporate governance, quality, health safety environment (HSE) and operational excellence.

According to L&T, this comes close on the heels of LTEH's recent win of an onshore and offshore order from another prestigious client in the Middle East.

Its scope of work for the onshore order included engineering, procurement and construction of an enclosed ground-flare system and demolition of existing facilities as well as reducing flame and smoke visibility to the nearby ongoing large scale residential developments.

The offshore order involves mainly brownfield work including upgradation of shutdown systems in existing offshore platforms.

L&T said its Energy Hydrocarbon unit has been executing several domestic and international projects and remained committed to building its regional presence in the geographies that it operated.

This will be done by boosting local skills and talent, improving procurement from local vendors and engaging commercially with local contractors on the foundation of a sustainable workload, it added.

