Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib and German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche agreed to support efforts to establish a German industrial zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), according to a statement.

They addressed the available investment opportunities in the Egyptian market on the sidelines of the Arab-German Business Forum, which hosted around 250 German and Arab companies.

The meeting also touched upon Egypt and Germany's coordination for holding the seventh session of the Joint Committee this year. Reiche will head a government delegation, accompanied by a trade and investment mission from key German companies interested in investing in the Egyptian market.

In his remarks at the forum, El-Khatib reviewed economic and trade developments between Egypt and Germany, as well as the implemented reforms by the Egyptian government in fiscal, monetary, and trade policies.