The South African Wind Energy Association's (SAWEA) NQF Level 3 Wind Turbine Operator Skills Programme has been approved by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO).

The wind energy sector reflects on the critical role skills development plays in building a sustainable green economy and tackling the country’s biggest challenge - unemployment says Morongoa Ramaboa, chief communications officer at the South African Wind Energy Association (SAWEA) (Image supplied)

According to the Just Energy Transition Skilling for Employment Programme (JET SEP), the wind industry could generate between 22,300 and 35,700 jobs by 2030, particularly in construction and end-of-life phases.

Additionally, the Integrated Resource Plans (IRP2023 and IRP2024) project the deployment of 69GW to 76GW of wind energy capacity by 2050, potentially supporting up to 340,000 jobs.

This massive potential highlights the urgency of developing a technically skilled, inclusive workforce.

However, while the shift toward a Just Energy Transition presents unprecedented employment opportunities, it has been historically difficult for young people to enter the renewable energy sector.

These challenges have limited participation in what is otherwise a high-growth and future-focused industry.

This newly approved programme serves as an entry-level qualification, offering a practical and accessible route into the wind energy industry without requiring prior technical experience.

By helping demystify renewable energy careers, it raises awareness and enables young South Africans to connect with previously unattainable opportunities.

NQF Level 3 Wind Turbine Operator Skills Programme

The programme is also backed by EWSETA bursary and grant funding, and will provide much-needed financial support to students from low-income households, thereby reducing cost barriers and ensuring accessibility.

Developed through an industry-led process, the programme was initiated by SAWEA’s Social Impact Standing Committee (SISC).

A working group of training providers was formed in collaboration with the Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority (EWSETA), reinforcing the sector’s commitment to a skills-driven transition.

Growing interest in renewable energy careers

Another initiative is SAWEA’s Wind Industry Internship Programme.

This programme provides aspiring graduates with hands-on experience across various disciplines in the renewable energy sector.

It not only nurtures talent, it also builds a skilled and knowledgeable cohort of green professionals poised to lead the industry’s expansion.

The programme continues to receive a high volume of applications annually, with over 5,000 submitted for the 2025 intake - a notable increase from the 256 applications received for the 2024 intake.

Despite this demand, placement capacity remains limited, with only 29 interns placed in 2024 and 53 in 2025.

This significant rise in applications reflects the growing interest in renewable energy careers among unemployed youth.

This trend also underlines the need for greater industry support and collaboration to expand such initiatives, ensuring more young people gain the experience and skills needed to enter the sector.

Collaboration is key

The Skills Development Act 97 of 1998 provides a framework for national, sectoral, and workplace strategies aimed at improving workforce skills while facilitating recognised occupational qualifications through learnerships.

However, addressing the gap between industry demands and post-school education requires collective action.

Recognising this need, the South African Wind Energy Association (SAWEA) actively fosters collaboration through initiatives such as PowerUp, a digital skills facilitation hub that connects industry leaders, educational institutions, and key stakeholders to tackle critical skill shortages in the renewable energy sector.

By working alongside the Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority (EWSETA), SAWEA strengthens workforce readiness and reinforces the importance of coordinated efforts in South Africa’s energy transition.

Mpumalanga: A case study in transition

Drawing from Mpumalanga’s evolving skills landscape, the province’s transition from a coal-based economy to a renewable energy hub presents a compelling case for South Africa’s broader energy shift.

Historically home to many of the country’s coal-fired power stations, Mpumalanga is now witnessing the growth of wind energy projects - these are reshaping workforce dynamics and necessitating large-scale reskilling and upskilling efforts.

Studies on this transition highlight both challenges and opportunities.

While the shift raises concerns about potential job losses in traditional coal sectors, it also presents substantial prospects for local employment, value creation, and skills development in the renewable space.

The Just Energy Transition in Mpumalanga is expected to have significant socio-economic effects, particularly in towns like eMalahleni, where coal has long been central to the local economy.

To ensure an inclusive transition, targeted workforce empowerment programmes must be prioritised.

Mpumalanga’s proactive approach demonstrates the importance of strategic planning and collaboration.

With 3.3GW of available grid capacity and additional capacity anticipated from decommissioned coal plants by 2030, the province is well-positioned for large-scale renewable energy projects.

However, critical challenges and other complexities, such as skills and environmental considerations, must be carefully navigated to enable a seamless transition.

This transformation exemplifies the broader necessity for industry collaboration, policy alignment, and workforce investment to ensure that no one is left behind.

Continued investment in workforce development

As South Africa moves forward in its energy transition, building an inclusive green economy must remain at the forefront - one that empowers individuals through skills development while securing the country’s position as a competitive investment destination for wind and renewable energy.

While South Africa’s energy needs and priorities are clear, the question remains: are we adequately equipped to support government efforts in implementing energy policies while maintaining the country’s status as a leading investment destination for wind and renewable energy?

As the sector grows, continued investment in workforce development will be crucial to unlocking the full potential of South Africa’s wind energy industry.

Addressing unemployment, skills gaps, and educational accessibility through targeted initiatives can ensure that the transition to renewable energy is inclusive, sustainable, and capable of driving long-term economic growth.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

