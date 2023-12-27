Indian engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has won the turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for setting up renewable energy, power utilities and water systems for Saudi Arabia's ultra-luxury tourism destination, Amaala, in the Red Sea region.

Amaala is an ultra-luxury destination set in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve along Saudi Arabia’s northwestern coast. Spanning a 4155 sq km area, the project features pristine landscape and diverse natural ecosystems, coupled with unique and intriguing heritage and local culture.

Once completed, this destination will have 25 hotels and 900 luxury residential villas, apartments and estate homes alongside high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness and recreational facilities.

The EPC contract was awarded to L&T by the consortium of UAE's clean energy powerhouse, Masdar, and French Electricity utility EDF, which is incharge for development of the fully integrated utility project.

According to L&T, the Amaala project will have an optimized off-grid renewable energy system comprising 250MWp Solar PV plant and >700MWh Battery Energy Storage System.

This is in line with the Saudi developer's ambition of going beyond sustainability and have a regenerative impact on environment.

On the big contract win, T. Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director & Sr. Executive Vice President (Utilities), L&T said: "The award of this prestigious contract stands testimony to the synergistic strength of diverse offerings of L&T Construction in providing innovative solutions to customers keen on sustainable, clean and reliable electricity and water systems."

The scope for power systems involves biofuel based internal combustion engines, three Gas Insulated Substations, high voltage transmission lines and medium voltage distribution networks, it stated.

On the water systems, L&T said it involves the construction of a 37 MLD Seawater Reverse Osmosis Plant, 6 MLD Sewage Treatment Plants, marine works including intake and outfall, tank farms, potable water network, wastewater network and treated sewage effluent network.

