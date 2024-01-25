India's top engineering and construction firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that its heavy engineering unit has secured a significant order - in the range of Rs10 billion to Rs25 billion ($120.3 million to $300 million) - from a reputed oil and gas customer in Saudi Arabia for a major debottlenecking project.

Confirming the contract, L&T said it was bagged by the group's Modification, Revamp and Upgrade (MRU) business segment, which has been focusing on the Middle East market for the last few years.

L&T said it had also won an order from Saudi Arabia for delivery of Chrome-Moly-Vanadium (Cr-Mo-V) reactors for an oil project in the kingdom. The Cr-Mo-V is a low alloy ferritic steel that is used in elevated temperature environment.

This order is an important milestone for MRU business in the Middle East, said L&T in its statement.

The L&T heavy engineering arm has also won multiple orders in the domestic markets.

These come close on the heels of L&T's major contract win in Muscat, Oman for a mixed-use project last week.

The scope of work includes construction of a three-star hotel featuring 80-key hotel rooms, 101 serviced apartments, and a 23-key residential apartment and office block with a common basement in addition to associated service buildings, external works, services, as well as hard and soft landscaping.

Also last month, its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business had bagged two big power project contracts from the GCC region.

The first was an order from the UAE for providing engineering, procurement, construction, installation (EPCI), testing and commissioning services for a 400/132kV substation, while the second one was from Kuwait for an order to establish 400kV overhead transmission lines along with associated 400kV underground cable interconnections.

Last month, the Indian engineering conglomerate also bagged another major order from Saudi Arabia to provide turnkey EPC services for setting up renewable energy, power utilities and water systems for Saudi Arabia's ultra-luxury tourism destination, Amaala, in the Red Sea region.

On its other overseas market wins, L&T said its heavy engineering unit secured orders for several critical equipment from Thailand including 2 EO Reactors in addition to a large stainless-steel column for NGL project in Australia and a heat exchanger unit from a leading industry player in US.

On the domestic front, it clinched the DCU Revamp Project from IOCL Gujarat Refinery.

The project scope includes manufacture of VGO Reactor, Critical Cr-Mo-V Reactor, and proprietary design high pressure Heat Exchangers for the refinery project.

The business also secured an order for carbamate condenser from RCF Mumbai for their urea plant, it added.

