UAE - The Renewable arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has finalised mega orders with a leading developer in the Middle East to build two-Gigawatt scale Solar PV plants. The plants will have a cumulative capacity of 3.5 GW.

A mega order is worth $1.2 billion to $1.8 billion for L&T.

The scope of the orders also includes grid interconnections encompassing pooling substations and overhead transmission lines. Detailed engineering and initial construction work are expected to commence shortly, the company said without revealing the exact location of the the plants.

Last month, L&T announced winning a solar-cum-storage plant order in India. Now, with the fresh mega orders from the Middle East, L&T’s renewables portfolio is poised to reach 22 GWp (Gigawatt Peak) cumulative capacity, comprising solar and wind generation projects already commissioned and those in the making, the company said.

T Madhava Das, Whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities) – L&T, said: “The successive order wins stand testimony to our proven engineering and project management capabilities to meet the requirements in terms of plant performance, workforce mobilisation, safety, quality and timeline. We cherish this level of customer trust”.

S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director – L&T, said: “The Middle East is far ahead in creating sustainable energy infrastructure and in

providing a smart lifestyle. These orders are welcome additions to our green portfolio, as we build the company of the future with next-generation technologies”.

Larsen & Toubro is a $27-billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services, operating across multiple geographies.

