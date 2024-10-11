DUBAI - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday that it has restored production close to levels before the country's central bank crisis, reaching 1.22 million barrels per day (bpd) on Thursday.

Libya's eastern-based government and Tripoli-based NOC announced last week that all oilfields and export terminals had been reopened after a dispute over leadership of the central bank was resolved.

Oil and condensate production levels reached 1.217 million bpd on Thursday, up from 1.158 million bpd on Wednesday, NOC said.

NOC says that Libya produced about 1.3 million barrels per day before output at the Sharara, El Feel and Essider oilfields was halted in late August and early September.

