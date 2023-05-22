India's top engineering and construction firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that its key Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) unit has secured two large EPC orders from Saudi Arabia for 380kV overhead power transmission lines connecting key cities located on the Red Sea coast.

Confirming the orders, which are in the range of Rs25 billion to 50 billion ($302 million to $603.6 million), L&T said these systems will strengthen projects in KSA that involve 400km of transmission lines to meet the growing demand in these industrial and tourism hubs.

The Indian engineering conglomerate also bagged another major order from Saudi Arabia for the design, supply, and construction of a 380kV substation in the country's central region.

This substation will be a crucial element to evacuate renewable capacity as part of the kingdom’s diversification to non-fossil fuel sources in their electricity mix, it stated.

L&T had last month snapped up a Rs70 billion ($852 million) order from a major energy group in Middle East through its subsidiary - L&T Energy Hydrocarbon - for multiple offshore packages, thus continuing its winning streak in the Middle East.

The scope of work for LTEH included engineering, procurement, construction & installation for various new offshore facilities and integration with existing installations.

In March this year, its PT&D unit secured an order to build a 380kV substation in Saudi Arabia along with the associated transmission interconnections.

The Indian construction major also won EPC orders from the UAE recently for the supply, construction, testing and commissioning of a 132kV substation.

L&T also snapped up orders across India winning big in the western state of Gujarat. The scope of work involves the modernization and development of distribution infrastructure in its three districts, said a company spokesman.

"The projects are expected to usher in a more efficient and resilient distribution network in these districts, including that in AMRUT towns. These systems will strengthen projects that involve 400KM of transmission lines to meet the growing demand in these industrial and tourism hubs," he added.

