India's top engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that one of its key subsidiaries, Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D), has won new orders in the Middle East for expanding and strengthening the electricity grids at high voltage levels from its prime GCC markets - Saudi Arabia and UAE.

The orders - valued in the range of Rs10 billion to Rs15 billion ($301 million to $602 million) - were secured by the PT&D vertical of Larsen & Toubro.

From its prime market, Saudi Arabia, the Indian construction conglomerate snapped up orders to set up ±500kV HVDC Transmission Links associated with these interconnections.

This comes as part of the mega Saudi national electricity network project wherein different operating regions in the kingdom are being interconnected through High Voltage Direct Current links that enable exchange of power between regions and enhanced system resilience.

L&T also won orders for three more packages involving two 380kV overhead transmission lines and a bulk supply 380kV Gas Insulated Substation in the kingdom.

These elements contribute significantly to the renewable generation interconnection and fortification of the grid, it added.

From the UAE market, L&T clinched an order to build two major 400kV Gas Insulated Substations in Abu Dhabi.

In addition to civil works, the scope of work includes Series Current Limiting Reactors, Auto Transformers, related control, protection, substation monitoring & alarm systems including fault and power quality monitoring, telecommunication systems and integration with the Load Dispatch Centre.

On the big win, T. Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities) at L&T, said: "The fortification and modernization of transmission systems is the foremost step in establishing a secure, resilient grid capable of handling variable renewable generation in an evolving energy market. We thank our customers for entrusting these projects with us."

These substations will enhance the power transfer capacity of the electricity grid, he added.

A $27-billion Indian multinational, L&T is engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.

