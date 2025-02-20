KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait’s Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, Dr. Mahmoud Boushehri, emphasized the need for intensified efforts, strengthened partnerships, and a comprehensive approach centered on innovation, cooperation, and strategic planning to drive the transformation in the energy sector.

In his speech at the 24th meeting of the Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, held in Kuwait, the Minister highlighted that the event reflects Kuwait's commitment to supporting regional cooperation in the energy field.

The meeting, hosted by Kuwait for the first time, gathered representatives from Arab countries and comes at a time when the adoption of clean energy technologies and enhanced energy efficiency are becoming foundational elements of sustainable development.

Minister Boushehri explained that the meeting aims to foster efforts toward sustainable energy systems and optimal energy use to achieve the goals of sustainable development. He also underscored the importance of adhering to plans that focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions to achieve carbon neutrality, emphasizing that energy efficiency will play a crucial role in environmental preservation.

He acknowledged the significant role of the Regional Center, an international governmental organization, in promoting the adoption of renewable energy and energy efficiency practices across Arab countries. The center supports regional efforts by facilitating the exchange of expertise and providing recommendations that contribute to the development of effective, actionable policies.

During the meeting, Minister Boushehri also announced that Kuwait, through the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, will host the Kuwait Sustainable Energy Week from May 11 to 13. This event, organized by the Regional Center, will bring together regional and international entities from both the public and private sectors. The minister expressed hope that it will serve as a leading platform to enhance cooperation, showcase the latest innovations, and facilitate the exchange of experiences in sustainable energy solutions for the Arab region.

In his statement to reporters, the Minister elaborated that the meeting would focus on renewable energy, particularly the integration of traditional and renewable energy sources, aiming for a production mix of 30 to 50 percent renewable energy. The discussions will also cover energy efficiency across various sectors, including residential, private, investment, commercial, industrial, and agricultural, with the goal of promoting consumption rationalization and resource preservation. He emphasized that combining energy efficiency with clean energy use is key to achieving carbon neutrality and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Furthermore, the meeting will explore direct investments in renewable energy, the localization of modern technologies, and the qualification and training of national professionals in this field. Minister Boushehri expressed confidence that the discussions would lead to actionable decisions and policies.

Regarding Kuwait's progress in renewable energy, the Minister shared details of two key projects. The first, in collaboration with China in the Shaqaya area, aims to generate 3,000 megawatts of renewable energy. The second, with the Public-Private Partnership Projects Authority, is designed to generate 2,700 megawatts, representing about 30 percent of Kuwait’s total production. The estimated value of these renewable energy projects is approximately one billion Kuwaiti dinars (about 3.2 billion US dollars).

Minister Boushehri also noted that independent supplier projects may include renewable energy projects. The Ministry has signed a memorandum of understanding with private sector companies to produce electricity for the Ministry under the independent supplier system.

