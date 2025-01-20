KUWAIT CITY - According to informed sources, the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy has completed the project to purchase renewable energy from external sources on March 31, which is the target date set by the ministry itself in its development plan for the current year.

They revealed that the ministry has allocated KD 500,000 for the project.

The sources highlighted the interest of the ministry in the project due to it being an important development project that aims at creating sustainable living environments and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 in line with international commitments.

They said the ministry has included the project into its 2030 plan as an investment opportunity in the energy and renewable energy sectors, with plans to generate 2,500 megawatts of “self-produced” energy.

The sources indicated that great progress has been made towards the project’s approval and implementation, particularly in terms of studying its feasibility on the ground, including selecting the appropriate type of energy based on factors such as climate and the characteristics of the buildings where the renewable energy projects will be built.

