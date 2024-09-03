Kuwait - According to informed sources, the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) plans to increase its annual fuel sales to the local market to 17 billion liters in the next three years, in response to the growing local demand for high-quality automotive fuel.

The sources revealed that KNPC’s local fuel sales in 2023 were approximately 14.617 billion liters. They explained that the company is working to increase its production capacity for diesel fuel that meets international environmental standards.

This is particularly important as Kuwaiti diesel is preferred in European markets due to its compliance with international environmental protection requirements.

The official announcement of the merger between the Shuaiba and Umm Al-Aish gas factories, affiliated with the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC) and KNPC will be made in the coming days.

This merger, which has been planned for several years, will enhance KNPC’s high capacity for producing liquefied gas. The entry of the fifth liquefied petroleum gas line into service at the Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery has significantly boosted production capacity, with daily output exceeding 805 million cubic feet of gas.

This increase allows KNPC to fully meet the local market’s gas requirements. KNPC is carrying out thorough studies and discussions to address the issue of water shortages from the Public Authority for Industry to ensure the uninterrupted production of liquefied gas.

CEO Wadha Al-Khatib is focused on driving a renaissance and developing the operations of KNPC’s integrated entities, the first of which is the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC), in addition to upgrading and expanding the capacity of Kuwaiti refineries.

In addition, KNPC is committed to implementing digital transformations across all operational projects and fostering technological culture among its employees and those at KIPIC.

The company has made significant progress in these areas and continues to advance its technological initiatives.

