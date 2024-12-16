Muscat: The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Oman, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals of Oman and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), hosted the “Korea-Oman Renewable Energy Business Roundtable and KSP (Knowledge Sharing Programme) kick-off meeting” in Muscat on December 12.

The roundtable was attended by more than 70 government officials, business stakeholders and experts from Korea and Oman, to promote partnership in the renewable energy sector, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Oman.

Salim Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals of the Sultanate of Oman graced the meeting and delivered a keynote speech on behalf of the Omani government.

Representatives from energy companies of Oman were in attendance such as Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), Nama Power and Water Procurement Company, HYDROM (Hydrogen Oman), and Oman LNG.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Korea’s leading energy-related organisations and companies, including the Korea Electric Power Research Institute (KEPRI), Hyosung Heavy Industries, POSCO Holdings, GS Energy, Samsung E&C, and LS Cable & System.

The participants discussed ways to strengthen Korea-Oman cooperation in the value chains of renewable energy, from power production to storage and transport, as well as in elaborating technological solutions to be applied to enhance efficiency ofrenewable energy.

The meeting also included a kick-off of Korea’s 2024-25 Knowledge Sharing Programme (KSP) project with Oman, which aims to share experiences and best practices between the two countries to improve the reliability and efficiency in integrating renewables into the national power system.

KIM Kiejoo, Ambassador of Korea to Oman underlined that there is great potential for mutually beneficial cooperation between Korea and Oman in the field of renewable energy, and expressed his hope that the two countries will further expand their collaboration.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).