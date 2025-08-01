KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) has obtained approval to build 16 fuel stations this year, say sources from the oil sector. Sources disclosed that the stations will be located in new residential cities, while some densely populated residential areas will have additional fuel stations.

Sources said the company aims to increase its sales of all types of gasoline to at least seven million liters by 2030, considering that its sales exceeded 5.105 million liters of gasoline by the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025; compared to 5.016 million liters in the previous year and around 4.891 million liters in 2023. Sources confirmed that the company is targeting increased revenues from car wash stations, whose revenues declined in fiscal 2024/2025 to KD393,300 compared to KD432,000 in the previous fiscal year. Sources indicated that KNPC is planning to develop its car wash stations to achieve the targeted returns. Sources stated that KNPC will establish new fuel stations in line with environmental cleanliness and international requirements, particularly the strategy of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) to achieve carbon neutrality. Sources added the company intends to implement many initiatives related to its projects and refineries in order to reduce carbon emissions.

Moreover, sources confirmed that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KNPC Wadha Al-Khatib ensured that around 120 Kuwaiti employees under contractor contracts were treated fairly as their salaries, which exceeded the top of the grade scale, were not affected. Sources said these employees remain entitled to promotions and job placements under the regulations. Sources added that the Kuwaitis employed at Al-Dar Company, which implements service projects for KNPC, will soon receive their end-of-service benefits.

Sources also stated that the executive management of KNPC prioritizes nationals, such that it periodically announces job advertisements to increase the percentage of nationals working in the company to compensate for the decline in 2025. They revealed that in the first quarter of this year, the number of Kuwaiti workers reached 5,864; compared to about 6,007 during the same period in 2024. The percentage of national workers in KNPC stands at 92.4 percent, which, sources stressed, is a good percentage. They went on to say that Al-Khatib’s recent instructions to the leadership of the company center on the need to increase the national human capital and develop their functional capabilities. They added that KNPC organized many training courses for the national workforce in cooperation with local and international institutions.

