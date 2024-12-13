Jubaili Bros, a leading supplier of power generation solutions and services in the Middle East and Africa, and Siemens Energy, one of the world’s leading energy technology companies, have announced a strategic partnership to offer small gas turbines to customers across the African region with initial focus on Nigeria.

The partnership will leverage Siemens Energy's expertise in gas turbine technology and Jubaili Bros' extensive sales and aftersales network leaning on a strong track record in delivering power generation solutions across multiple countries and critical industry segments, said a statement from Jubaili Bros.

Together, they will offer reliable, efficient, and environmentally friendly gas turbine solutions from 5 MW to 15 MW, suitable for a wide spectrum of applications such as industrial, commercial, Data Centres, and off-grid power supply, it stated.

Jubaili Bros said along with Siemens Energy, it was poised to make a significant impact in the African energy landscape, providing robust solutions that meet the evolving needs of their customers supporting diversification of their energy matrix.

It will also help in transition to cleaner energy sources as small gas turbines can operate with various types of fuel, including carbon-neutral fuels derived from organic waste (HVO) and synthetic liquids and gases such as methane and hydrogen.

On the big Africa foray, Dr Marcus Schumacher, Group CEO of Jubaili Bros, said: "We are delighted to join forces with Siemens Energy, a world-renowned leader in gas turbine technology, to offer our customers in the Africa region best-in-class solutions allied to our leading aftersales experience."

"We have a long history of providing reliable and customized power solutions to our customers, and we are confident that this partnership will enable us to meet the growing demand for power in the Africa region," he stated.

Marcus Nelle, Head of Gas Services Sales Africa at Siemens Energy, said: "We are excited to partner with Jubaili Bros, a trusted and reputable company in the power generation market, to bring our innovative and high-quality small gas turbines to customers on the African Continent."

"Together, we will work on improving energy accessibility and supporting economic development in emerging countries. Jubaili Bros’s extensive experience in deploying and supporting power generation solutions in Nigeria and across Africa perfectly complements Siemens Energy’s Africa set-up," he added.

