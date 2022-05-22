AMMAN — Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Kharabsheh and German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck on Saturday announced intensifying cooperation between the two governments in the field of energy policy under the Jordanian-German energy partnership programme.

The two countries are scheduled to host the Middle East and North Africa-Europe Future Energy Dialogue (MEFED), which will be held on June 8 and 9 at the King Hussein Convention Centre in the Dead Sea area, according to a ministry statement.

The conference will be held under patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah, in coordination with the European Commission, the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM), the Arab League, ESCWA, and other global stakeholders and energy agencies.

MEFED is supported by the German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GACIC), German Near and Middle East Association (NUMOV), and the North Africa Middle East Initiative of German Business (NMI), the statement said.

The event will attract energy ministers and high-level representatives of the energy sector from MENA and Europe to discuss means necessary to realise sustainable supplies of energy and intensify cooperation between the two regions.

