Iraq has asked Turkey to extend the existing Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline agreement for at least a year to allow more time to negotiate a new accord, Ali Nizar, the head of Iraq's state oil marketer SOMO, said on the company's official website.
Iraq has exported 12 million barrels of crude oil from its southern ports since the start of June until now, Nizar added.
SOMO chief Ali Nizar said the Iraqi government had submitted the request to Ankara to allow additional time for talks on a replacement agreement covering the key export route.
The decades-old Turkey-Iraq Crude Oil Pipeline Agreement, which governs exports through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, is due to expire on July 27. Baghdad and Ankara are still discussing a new draft agreement.
(Reporting by Muayad Suadi and Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; editing by Barbara Lewis)