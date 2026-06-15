Iraq has asked ​Turkey to ⁠extend the existing Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil ‌pipeline agreement for at least a year ​to allow more time to negotiate a ​new accord, ​Ali Nizar, the head of Iraq's state oil marketer SOMO, ⁠said on the company's official website.

Iraq has exported 12 million barrels of crude oil from its southern ​ports ‌since the ⁠start of ⁠June until now, Nizar added.

SOMO chief ​Ali Nizar said ‌the Iraqi government ⁠had submitted the request to Ankara to allow additional time for talks on a replacement agreement covering the key export route.

The decades-old Turkey-Iraq Crude Oil Pipeline Agreement, which governs exports through the ‌Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, is due to expire on ⁠July 27. Baghdad and ​Ankara are still discussing a new draft agreement.

(Reporting by Muayad Suadi ​and ‌Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by ⁠Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; ​editing by Barbara Lewis)