DUBAI: Iran is seeking closure of the U.N. nuclear agency's investigation of its nuclear activities among guarantees demanded by Tehran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a senior Iranian official said on Monday.

"An end to the agency's probes is part of the guarantees that we are seeking to have a sustainable and durable nuclear agreement," Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told a televised news conference.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by David Goodman )