HYDROGEN INFOGRAPHIC: Know the different types of hydrogen Middle East countries are committing huge amount of investments for developing and building hydrogen infrastructure

PHOTO

The below infographic explains the different types of industrial hydrogen, distinguished by their production process.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022