India-based KEC International, a global infrastructure major with expertise in engineering, procurement and construction services, has announced that it has secured a new contract to build a 400kV overhead transmission line (OHTL) in Oman.

Confirming the contract win, KEC, a company owned by Indian business conglomerate RPG Group, said this new Middle East order comes close on the heels of its recent contract wins from Saudi Arabia and UAE.

For Oman project, its scope of work includes design, supply and installation, testing as well as commissioning of the 400 kV transmission lines, said the company in a statement.

The business has also secured supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas, an order for Metro Overhead Electrification (OHE) works in the technologically enabled segment in India, it added.

On the new order, Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said: "We are pleased with the various orders secured across our business verticals. The order in Oman along with the previous orders from Saudi Arabia and UAE, has further strengthened our leadership position in the Middle East."

"Our civil business has diversified its customer base with the addition of reputed clients in the industrial segment. We are particularly encouraged by the Indian Railway order in the technologically enabled segment of metros, which is a key focus area for us," stated Kejriwal.

With these new orders, our year-to-date order intake stands at Rs146 billion, reflecting a healthy growth of 50% compared to last year," he added.

