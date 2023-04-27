

Speaking on World Day for Health and Safety at Work 2023, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, “We are guided by the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who said, ‘The health and wellbeing of citizens, residents and visitors is one of our highest priorities. It is a duty we ensure to fulfil at all times and under all circumstances.'

World Day for Safety and Health at Work, also known as Safety Day is celebrated every year on 28th April 2023 and aims to raise awareness and educate people about preventing occupational accidents and other diseases caused due to work environment or work related injuries.

Al Tayer stated, “We provide a positive and safe work environment that keeps pace with the highest international standards and procedures in the field of health and occupational safety and provide employees, partners and all stakeholders with the latest tools, systems and multimedia technologies so that they are always aware of the most important developments and best practices in this field to ensure the highest levels of excellence and quality. Through our Integrated Administrative Systems Policy, we ensure the effective application of quality, health, safety and environment management systems and promote health and safety standards in all our projects and operations.”

“DEWA attaches great importance to investing in its human resources and achieving employee happiness to ensure the happiness of society. We invest in the latest smart technologies to establish a culture of safety, occupational health and environment among all employees and raise their awareness of the latest global developments in the field of health and safety, including the use of virtual reality to simulate first aid, fire and safety.

“We also annually organise the Internal Health and Safety Week, social events and training courses throughout the year to enhance the skill of our staff according to the highest international standards. This is in addition to exchanging knowledge and experiences and discussing mechanisms and methods for upgrading the health and safety systems of human resources,” he added.

Al Tayer further added, “In 2022, DEWA scored 98 percent in the Dubai Government’s Instant Happiness Index, by Dubai Digital Authority, while the percentage of happiness among employees reached 90 percent. In addition, we have been awarded the Supreme Achievement Award 2022 from the British Safety Council, considered the most prestigious award worldwide in health, safety, and the environment. This was in recognition of DEWA winning the Globe of Honour for Environment and the Sword of Honour for Health and Safety for 11 consecutive years. In 2022, DEWA won the Globe of Honour for the 11th time and the Sword of Honour for the 15th time.”