Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has announced that nearly 80% of the work has been completed on the Hatta Hydroelectric Plant being set up at an investment of AED1.421 billion ($381 million) in the emirate. The project is scheduled for completion by early 2025.

Once fully operational, the Hatta project will boast a capacity of 250 MW and a storage capacity of 1,500 MWh along with a lifespan of 80 years, said Dewa in a statement.

The hydroelectric plant is a key component of Dewa's sustainable project portfolio, incorporating cutting-edge technologies. Such initiatives are integral to Dewa's commitment to delivering world-leading services and actively seeking sustainable solutions for current and future challenges, particularly those associated with climate issues.

By embracing these advancements, Dubai aims to strengthen its position as one of the most innovative and future-ready cities globally, while significantly contributing to the realisation of Dubai's Clean Energy Strategy 2050, it stated.

"Dubai's qualitative achievements in the clean energy sector, and its ability to transform innovative ideas into giant national projects, embody Dubai's spirit of leadership and vision of comprehensive and sustainable development," said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, after an inspection tour of the Hatta plant site.

He pointed out that Dewa's progress in implementing sustainable projects underscores the efficiency of its national workforce and the agility of its organisations in executing projects efficiently.

"This advancement is evident in the completion rates of the hydroelectric plant, which have reached approximately 80%. Slated to be operational by the beginning of 2025, the project helps realise the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Net Zero Strategy 2050, aiming for 100% of energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050," he stated.

"Such achievements reinforce our country's positive role in addressing the effects of climate change and its influential global position in climate action, as exemplified by its hosting of COP28 in Expo City Dubai," he added.

Sheikh Hamdan was later briefed by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa, on the progress of the hydroelectric power project.

Al Tayer pointed out that Dewa's sustainability projects support the UAE’s preparations to host COP28, with the hydroelectric power plant in Hatta being a pivotal component of its initiatives to diversify energy sources and invest in the energy storage sector.

The COP28 presents an opportunity to promote the UAE as an ecotourism destination and to showcase the nation's success story in the field of sustainability, he added.

