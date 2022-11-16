Bahrain - The first Gulf Chemistry Association International Conference and Exhibition (GCA 2022) kicked off in Bahrain today with the theme "Role of Chemistry in Sustainable Energy for Oil and Petrochemical Industries".

The event, held under the patronage of Oil and Environment Minister Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina, was opened by Acting Undersecretary of the Oil and Environment Ministry, Faihan Mohammed Al-Faihani, said a Bahrain News Agency report. It will run till November 17 at the Gulf Hotel.

GCA 2022 is co-orgnised by the Gulf Chemists Union (GCU) and the Saudi Arabian International Chemical Sciences Chapter (SAICSC), in association with Bahrain's Oil and Environment Ministry.

Al-Faihani noted that the event consolidates the petrochemical industry in the Middle East region, as it provides the best technology in the global chemical industries.

He added that holding specialised events would enable the kingdom to continue preparing specilised competencies in the chemical industry.

The GCA 2022, an international forum for leading manufacturers, academicians, researchers, engineers, young scientists, students and business giants, will ensure the maximum interaction and present better data, knowledge and cutting-edge technologies for the chemical industries, he hoped.

He added that a number of key topics will be discussed during the event, including the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0), Carbon Management, Clean and Renewable Energy, Environment and Waste Management, Laboratory Operational Excellence and Industrial Chemistry, among others.

Al-Faihani pointed out that the world is currently facing many economic, climatic and geopolitical challenges that affect various industrial, agricultural and commercial sectors, hence there is a need for human cadres who are specialised in the field of sciences, and capable of coming up with innovative, distinguished and flexible solutions to enhance productivity and improve competitiveness in markets in order to support long-term economic development and sustainable growth.

Al-Faihani also inaugurated the exhibition held on the sidelines of the conference. More than 30 specialised companies from Bahrain and many countries participated in the exhibition, and showcased the latest modern technology and studies in this important industrial field.

