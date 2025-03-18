BURSSELS: Secretary-General for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Al-Budaiwi, discussed on Monday with the European Union Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica the proposal to establish a Gulf-European conference on energy security.

This came in a meeting on the sidelines of Al-Budaiwi's participation in the Brussels Ninth Conference on Syria, said the General Secretariat of the GCC.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of issues, including the free trade agreement between the GCC and the European Union, a Gulf-European conference on energy security, as well as various regional and international matters.

