Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, has marked International Youth Day by reinforcing its strategic collaboration with Enactus to empower young innovators and social entrepreneurs in Egypt.

The initiative aims to equip university students with future-focused skills and resources to play an active role in the country’s sustainable energy transition.

This partnership, part of Schneider Electric’s Youth Impact Through Learning Initiative, supported the Enactus Core Program for the second year and introduced the Enactus Battery Innovation Challenge for the first time. The Core Program engaged over 9,200 students across 63 university teams, with 30 competing in the Enactus Egypt National Competition. More than 55 Schneider Electric volunteers took part, including 21 mentors, 25 judges, and 13 coordinators, helping students refine projects, present business cases, and implement community-focused solutions.

The new Battery Innovation Challenge brought together 14 university teams to design clean technology solutions using eco-friendly battery innovations for underserved communities, benefiting over 3,000 people. Participants received technical training before developing prototypes under the guidance of Schneider Electric mentors, with top projects selected for their strong real-world application potential.

Since its global launch in 2009, the company’s Youth Education & Entrepreneurship program has reached young people in more than 60 countries, recently surpassing its milestone of training one million youth in energy management ahead of schedule. In the Middle East and Africa, 106,405 young people have already been trained in technical, digital, entrepreneurial, and climate-related skills.

Sebastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa and Levant, said:

“Our collaboration with Enactus goes beyond a traditional program; it is a catalyst for enabling youth to design scalable solutions to real-world challenges. By cultivating talent locally and linking it to a global network of change-makers, we are shaping a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable future.”

Asmaa ElShiemy, Sustainability Manager at Schneider Electric Northeast Africa and Levant, added:

“Through these programs, we have seen remarkable creativity and resilience from youth in Egypt. Beyond competitions, they create lasting value, build local capacity, and prepare young leaders to actively shape a just and inclusive energy transition.”

The ongoing global partnership between Schneider Electric and Enactus underscores their commitment to aligning youth empowerment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, ensuring that progress and sustainability move forward together.

