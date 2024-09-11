The GCC agri-nutrients industry must balance the dual objectives of meeting the growing demand for food, while contributing to sustainability, lowering emissions and advancing its 2050 net-zero objectives.

This was the consensus of speakers at the 14th Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) Agri-Nutrients Conference, which is taking place for the first time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at the JW Marriott Hotel, from September 10 to 12, 2024.

Held under the theme “Agri-Innovation: Powering a Food-Secure & Climate-Smart Planet”, the conference began with welcome remarks by Fahad Al-Battar, CEO, Sabic Agri-Nutrients, who shared that one of the ways the industry can significantly contribute to the mitigation of climate change is by not only reducing but also replacing energy.

Gas vs coal

While coal provides the energy in about one-quarter of the world’s production of ammonia, natural gas can do the same job with almost 60% fewer emissions, he told delegates.

“Alternatively, we can develop economical ways to capture the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from fossil-fuel-based ammonia production. And if we want to get rid of the emissions entirely, then we must steer innovation so that it comes up with economical ways to produce ammonia with renewable electricity,” Al-Battar told delegates.

In his opening address on Day 1, Abdulrahman Al-Suwaidi, CEO, Qafco and Chairman, Agri-Nutrients Committee, GPCA, highlighted the common goal that unites the industry: “To advance the sustainability of our agri-nutrient practices and to foster innovation”. “Our mission is not only to enhance agricultural productivity but also to ensure that our practices are environmentally responsible and economically viable,” Al-Suwaidi said, adding that sustainability in agriculture inevitably requires a dual focus on efficiency and environmental stewardship.

Valuable insights

The conference continued with a keynote address by Dr Tarifa A Alzaabi, Director General, International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), who provided valuable insights into the opportunities to nourish our planet, while powering the future with sustainable agri-nutrients.

An Executive leadership dialogue featuring Fahad Al-Battar, CEO, SABIC Agri-Nutrients; Dr Ahmed Al-Marhoubi, CEO, OMIFCO; and Hassan Al-Ali, EVP, Phosphate BU, Ma’aden, offered delegates a regional perspective on the impact of energy transition on agri-nutrient businesses today. In a special Keynote address, Dr Edwini Kessie, Director of the Agriculture and Commodities Division, World Trade Organization (WTO), discussed the global trade in agri-food products and the role of WTO in ensuring removal of trade barriers.

The 14th GPCA Agri-Nutrients Conference will continue on September 12, featuring opening remarks by Eng Yasser Alabbasi, CEO, GPIC; and a keynote address by Nicolas Denis, Partner I Global leader, McKinsey Centre for Agriculture Transformation and Food Security, McKinsey & Company, on the current state of food security and nutrition around the world. An Executive leadership dialogue with Eng. Mohammed bin Battal, President, Dry Bulk, Bahri; Adriaan de Lange, Group CEO, Meridian (Ma'aden Africa distribution); and Ishan Bhanu, Lead Agricultural Commodities Analyst, Kpler, will delve into the impact of geopolitics on food security, and how the industry can address supply chain disruptions

Mission-critical agenda

Dr Abdulwahab Al-Sadoun, Secretary General, GPCA, commented: “With a mission-critical agenda, this year the conference aims to address some of the most pertinent questions facing the agri-nutrient sector, including the mandate to address our climate goals amid growing demand and how agri-innovation can bridge the gap by enabling more sustainable and efficient agri-nutrient production processes.”

He added: “Our conference this year has delivered an invaluable opportunity for delegates to meet with some of the industry’s most prominent innovators, industry leaders, technology providers and academia, to provide a breeding ground for innovative ideas on how to address the challenges of the future.”

GPCA hosted a workshop on the Pre-conference Day, 10 September, on “Operational excellence in the GCC agri-nutrient industry” followed by the 3rd GPCA Innovation Competition, which uncovered innovative projects and ideas from university students in the crucial areas of Circular Economy in Agriculture; Soil Health; Sustainable Resource Management; and Innovation and Emission Reduction in Agri-Nutrients Production. A site visit to the National Research and Development Center for Sustainable Agriculture (Estidamah) was also organised on the day for delegates to learn about the latest research and developments in the sector.-

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).