France should not encounter any energy supply issues and there is therefore no need for panic, the head of the country's CRE regulatory body said on Wednesday, adding it was quite normal to ask French citizens to be careful about their consumption.

"Everything will be fine, the gas storage facilities are well filled, we'll make it through the winter," Jean-François Carenco, head of the CRE, told BFM TV.

Earlier in the day, Germany declared an "early warning" of a possible gas supply emergency, saying the measure was designed to prepare for the risk of disruption or stoppage of natural gas flows from Russia.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)



