TotalEnergies has signed an agreement with NEO NEXT Energy (NEO NEXT) under which TotalEnergies will merge its Upstream business with NEO NEXT and become the leading shareholder in the expanded NEO NEXT, which will be renamed NEO NEXT+, with a 47.5 per cent ownership.

After completion of the transaction, NEO NEXT+ will:

be jointly owned by TotalEnergies (47.5 per cent), HitecVision (28.875 per cent) and Repsol UK (23.625 per cent) and

encompass a large and diverse asset portfolio including notably NEO Energy’s and Repsol UK’s interests in the Elgin/Franklin complex and the Penguins, Mariner, Shearwater and Culzean fields, enriched by TotalEnergies’ UK Upstream assets, notably including its interests in the Elgin/Franklin complex and the Alwyn North, Dunbar and Culzean fields.

With TotalEnergies as its leading shareholder, NEO NEXT+ will become the largest independent oil and gas producer in the UK with a production over 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2026, ideally positioned to maximise the value of its portfolio, deliver strong financial returns and ensure a long-term sustainable and resilient future for its oil & gas business.

“This transaction demonstrates the long-lasting commitment of TotalEnergies towards the UK oil and gas sector and its energy security. As the new largest shareholder of NEO NEXT+, we are excited to bring along our recognised track record as a leading operator in the UK North Sea, where we have been present for more than 60 years. TotalEnergies’ consistent focus on running low-cost and low-emissions operations will be instrumental in delivering material economies of scale within the new portfolio of NEO NEXT+, that will enhance the cash flow generation of the Company as soon as it is closed,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals and is expected during the first half of 2026.

