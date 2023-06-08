Cairo – Chairman and Managing Director of ExxonMobil Egypt, Amr Abou Eita, said the entity works on growing Mobil branded service stations network across the country while expanding its upstream exploration investments in the Arab republic.

The chairman elaborated: “Additionally, we are interested in evaluating low-carbon solutions opportunities. The recent relocation to a state-of-the-art new head office is a reflection of a new era that aligns with the company’s vision to achieve further innovation, expansion, and progress.”

The company’s journey towards long-term investments to maintain its leading position in the Egyptian market is built on the bonds of trust and constructive communication with ExxonMobil Egypt’s business partners, Abou Eita said during a recent event covering the achievements made in 2022.

He further added: “We also invest in capacity building focusing on education, vocational training, women economic empowerment, and entrepreneurship.”

In addition to these remarks, Mohamed Askar, Installed Lubes Sales Manager at ExxonMobil Egypt, unveiled: “We work on expanding the network of Mobil 1 centers and Mobil Auto Care outlets, which have reached 157 locations inside the service stations and 85 standalone.”

Askar added: “We are also glad to announce the launch of our new product, Mobil Super-Synthetic Technology, a synthetic engine oil with a drain interval of up to 8,000 kilometres (km), which satisfies our customers’ requirements and while demonstrating highest quality and performance standards.”

Meanwhile, Mohamed El- Assar, Lubes Market Development Manager at ExxonMobil Egypt, stated: “Through an innovative marketing strategy, ExxonMobil Egypt has succeeded in increasing the company’s customer base through several programs and initiatives, on top of which is Mobilawy, the first fuels and lubricants digital loyalty programme in Egypt, which targets end consumers and oil shop owners while keeping pace with the digital development in Egypt and the world.”

Earlier in 2023, ExxonMobil said it secured exploration rights to two blocks offshore Egypt, which are situated in the outer Nile Delta and cover more than 11,000 square kilometres.

