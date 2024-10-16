The Egyptian Ministry of Electricity and Schneider Electric have probed cooperation opportunities in improving service quality, governance of electricity distribution network, and development of control centers and energy management programs, as per a statement.

This came during a meeting between electricity minister Mahmoud Esmat, Sebastien Riez, Schneider’s Cluster President for the North-East Africa and Levant region, and other officials.

They also mulled over the localization of some industries and the employment of advanced technology regarding surveillance systems, operation of power grids, energy management programs, and other fields.

These efforts fall within the ministry’s strategy and work plan to enhance the services provided and power supply, as well as reduce technical and commercial loss, prevent power theft, and boost network performance.

