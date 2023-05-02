UAE - Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing and supply of water and electricity across the UAE, has signed an agreement leading UAE energy company Taqa and dmg events for supply of clean energy to the World Utilities Congress 2023 for a second year, thus continuing the strategic partnership to support the event’s sustainability initiatives.

Hosted by Taqa in Abu Dhabi from May 8 to 10, World Utilities Congress will convene global energy leaders, policymakers, innovators, and industry professionals from across the water and electricity utilities value chain to discuss the major trends and challenges shaping today’s industry.

Uniquely placed in the energy calendar between COP27 in Egypt and COP28 in the UAE, the Congress provides a platform to explore the latest products, innovations and technological advancements across the global power and water utilities landscape, said the organisers.

It will welcome over 20 Energy Ministries, and over 150 regional and international exhibiting companies, more than 10,000 utilities professionals, 250 industry renowned speakers, and 1,000 conference delegates, and host more than 60 strategic and technical conference sessions.

As clean energy partner, EWEC will provide World Utilities Congress with Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) covering the energy used by the event, reflecting the water and electricity sector’s commitment to decarbonising its operations.

CECs are the only accredited instruments in Abu Dhabi to verify that the consumed electricity was produced from clean electricity generation sources.

On the key partnership, CEO Othman Al Ali said: "We are pleased to be the Clean Energy Partner of the World Utilities Congress, extending our partnership for a second year and supporting the event’s commitment to achieving its sustainability initiatives and reducing its carbon footprint."

"Since launch, the CECs market has expanded significantly to encompass the events' sector in addition to energy, industry, real estate, and healthcare. Our ongoing partnership with World Utilities Congress supports the events industry to reduce carbon emissions," noted Al Ali.

"As we progress through the Year of Sustainability and in the run-up to COP28, Clean Energy Certificates are playing a vital role in supporting entities achieve their sustainability goals," he added.

The CEC scheme is a successful initiative that is attracting a significant number of organisations which are playing a vital role in supporting the UAE to take tangible steps to tackle climate change.

Major entities including the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and Aldar have purchased these certificates and have signed strategic clean energy partnerships with EWEC to guarantee that their electricity consumption is generated from either solar or nuclear energy.

The event’s high-profile speakers include the UAE’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Bin Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Dr Kathryn Huff of the US Office of Nuclear Energy, Bahrain’s Minister of Electricity and Water Affairs Yaser bin Ebrahim Humaidan and Finland’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Employment Mika Lintila.

Also confirmed is EDF’s Chairman and CEO Luc Rémont, Baker Hughes President and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli and Jasim Husain Thabet, Group CEO & Managing Director of Taqa.

Jean-Philippe Cossé, Senior Vice President, dmg events, said: "We are delighted to have the support of EWEC once again for this year’s World Utilities Congress."

"The second edition of the event comes at a critical time for the utilities industry and we are pleased to be able to support our partners and colleagues as they come together to assess the progress that has already been made towards net-zero, and lay the groundwork for the critical conversations that will take place at COP28," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).