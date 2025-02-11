Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, met with the World Bank technical mission to discuss the progress of the Greater Cairo Air Pollution and Climate Change Management Project, a $200m initiative implemented in collaboration with the World Bank.

During the discussions, the minister reviewed the findings of the mission’s recent assessment of the project’s various components, including the latest developments in the electric bus initiative, with the first batch of buses expected to be delivered soon. The meeting also covered the mission’s evaluation of the integrated waste management complex in the city of 10th of Ramadan and the latest progress in closing the Abu Zaabal landfill in Qalyubeya. Updates on project timelines, budgets, and challenges affecting implementation were also discussed.

A key focus of the discussions was enhancing private sector participation in waste management through new contract models, particularly in the integrated waste management city of 10th of Ramadan. The meeting explored mechanisms to mitigate risks and encourage private investment, emphasizing that waste management is one of the sectors benefiting from green incentives under Egypt’s new investment law.

Fouad closely monitored the preparations for closing the Abu Zaabal landfill, reviewing project designs and expected timelines for execution. She was also briefed on the latest efforts to reduce air pollution and improve environmental monitoring, which include capacity-building programs, specialized training, and the provision of advanced monitoring tools.

The meeting was attended by Ali Abu Senna, CEO of the Environmental Affairs Agency; Yasser Abdullah, head of the Waste Management Regulatory Agency; Mohamed Hassan, the project’s national coordinator; a representative from the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation; and World Bank representatives.

