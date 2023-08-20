Enoc Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has announced the opening of a new service station in Al Jurf in Ajman. This new addition brings the total number of service stations operating in the northern emirate to 5.

Group CEO Saif Humaid Al Falasi said: "At Enoc Group, we are committed to meeting customers’ growing retail and energy demand around the UAE. The new service station will provide motorists with an uninterrupted supply of fuel as well as convenient access to automotive and retail services."

"We will continue to invest in the country’s retail infrastructure whilst contributing to the UAE’s growth and development," he stated.

According to him, the newest service station is 2,233.54 sq m in size with six dispensers and a fuel system that has been specially designed to reduce refuelling time, offering Special 95, Super 98, and Diesel.

In line with Enoc’s commitment to advancing sustainability across its operations, the new service station is equipped with fully automated fuel systems with auto tank gauging and electronic leak detection systems.

Catering to motorists on E11 driving toward University Street, the opening of the new service station underlines the Group’s commitment to providing easy access to fuel at the most convenient locations coupled with comprehensive retail offerings.

The new service station also features the UAE’s home-grown convenience store ZOOM, offering customers access to a wide range of products on the go. Customers can also use ‘YES’ rewards programme by Enoc Group to earn points and rewards when paying for services and products at Enoc service stations.

