ABU DHABI: Enercap, a subsidiary of Apex Investment PSC, is showcasing its latest advanced energy storage solutions and technologies during its participation in the Make it in the Emirates 2026 platform, affirming its role in supporting critical infrastructure in the UAE and reinforcing the country’s position as a regional and global hub for advanced energy technologies.

Ahmed Amer Omar, Managing Director of Enercap, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the company’s locally developed technologies are deployed across a range of vital applications within the UAE. These include the installation of energy storage systems in public spaces in cooperation with government entities, the provision of frequency stabilisation services and energy demand management across the national grid, as well as powering autonomous vehicles and vessels used in border monitoring and coastal protection.

He affirmed that these solutions contribute to enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of national infrastructure by providing reliable, maintenance-free storage systems that support the growing expansion of renewable energy sources within the national energy mix.

At the international level, he revealed that grid-scale energy storage facilities are set to begin operations in 2026 in both the United Kingdom and Germany, reflecting the growing presence of UAE-developed technology in global markets, particularly in European markets that require advanced technical and regulatory standards.

He noted that the company’s technologies feature an operational lifespan of up to one million charge and discharge cycles without performance degradation, with the ability to operate within a temperature range of minus 30°C to 70°C, in addition to storage and retrieval efficiency of 99 percent for direct current and more than 95 percent for alternating current.

On the manufacturing front, he explained that the company’s facility in Dubai Industrial City operates with an annual production capacity of 12GW, while a new energy storage battery manufacturing facility is under development in the Musaffah ICAD 2 area in Abu Dhabi with a capacity of 36GW annually, bringing total production capacity to 48GW per year.

He added that the ICAD 2 facility includes an integrated system comprising in-house cell manufacturing, specialised certification laboratories, a training centre and a centre of excellence to develop national talent in power electronics, in addition to a research and development centre that is the largest of its kind in the region.

He affirmed that the company’s industrial and technological expansion reflects its commitment to supporting the UAE’s objectives in developing advanced national industries, enhancing the competitiveness of Emirati products in global markets, and consolidating the country’s position as a source of next-generation energy technologies.