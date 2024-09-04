Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) has adopted a digital greenhouse gas emissions tracking system to enhance transparency and accelerate decarbonisation, in line with the UAE’s National MRV Transparency System.

EGA is thought to be the first company in the UAE to implement the digital tracking system.

The Greenhouse Gas Measurement, Reporting, and Verification system is a centralised digital platform for Scope 1 and 2 emissions data. The platform enables EGA to automate emissions tracking, documentation, and validation by independent third-party auditors. The data is reported using standardised dashboards to relevant stakeholders, including Government organisation and customers.

UAE first country in the region

The UAE is the first country in the region to develop an integrated greenhouse gas emissions and air quality monitoring, reporting and verification system. The National MRV Transparency System supports the implementation of the National Climate Action plan, meets international reporting obligations, tracks progress, and delivers on the mandate of the National Air Quality Agenda 2031.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “Our GHG MRV solution will help EGA to meet evolving regulatory requirements while maintaining transparency and auditability of our emissions data throughout the value chain of our production processes. This tool is an important step in achieving our bold aspiration of embedding sustainability in everything we do and reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”

In the UAE, the Ministry of Climate Change & Environment has mandated that companies report greenhouse gas emissions data to track our nation’s fulfilment of its commitment to reach net zero by 2050.

EGA has publicly committed to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

