Egypt - The national project for the reclamation, cultivation, and development of 1.5 million feddan is set to receive electricity in its lands in the Al-Tur area by the end of October.

The Egyptian Countryside Development Company, which is handling the project, announced that it is launching the electricity network through the lands of the new Egyptian countryside.

The electricity network will cover the administrative region and the surrounding area, which are located within the 24,000 feddan of the project in Al-Tur. The network will be gradually expanded to cover all the lands of the project in the area.

The Chairperson and Managing Director of the Egyptian Countryside Development Company, Amr Abdel Wahab, said that he ordered to intensify the work on establishing the electricity networks in Al-Tur. He said that the work includes pouring concrete foundations, installing columns, and installing wires.

He also said that the site has been equipped with the latest equipment and professional manpower to speed up the implementation and install lights. He said that the electricity network will help achieve the goals of the project and provide a better life for the residents of the new Egyptian countryside.

