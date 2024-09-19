A total of 14 projects have been registered in Egypt's voluntary carbon market, Chairman of the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) Mohamed Farid announced during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

So far, more than 12 trading operations have been completed in the market, with 4,500 voluntary carbon certificates traded, Farid added.

The authority's database currently has 18,375 registered on carbon certificates so far, he highlighted.

Moreover, Farid said that gold investment funds have drawn in 131,000 investors by the end of August 2024.

In August, Egypt launched the first voluntary carbon market in the country and Africa.

On July 23rd, the FRA issued requirements for brokerage firms aiming to trade carbon emission reduction certificates,

On August 28th, 2023, the FRA issued carbon credit verification and certification standards for local and foreign authorities aiming to issue voluntary carbon credits.

