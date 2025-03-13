Egypt - On the sidelines of the CERAWeek Global Energy Conference in Houston, Texas, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi met with Harbour Energy CEO Linda Cook to discuss enhanced cooperation in exploration and drilling. The meeting also reviewed plans to boost natural gas production from the company’s concession areas in Egypt.

Discussions highlighted Harbour Energy’s recent drilling successes in the Mediterranean, north of Alexandria, where it operates alongside BP, the main operator.

Both sides stressed the importance of accelerating development operations for new discoveries, ensuring swift integration into existing infrastructure to optimize costs and expedite production. The meeting also reviewed ongoing efforts to expand gas production at the Raven Field, a key joint project with BP.

Harbour Energy expressed a strong interest in deepening its investments in Egypt, aligning with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources’ broader strategy to attract global energy partners. Minister Badawi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering a supportive investment environment, streamlining procedures, and maximizing the country’s hydrocarbon potential through balanced, mutually beneficial partnerships. He also expressed his hope for Harbour Energy to expand its exploration and field development efforts in Egypt.

