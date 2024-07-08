Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi, met with senior officials from the ministry and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) on Sunday to discuss strategies for increasing oil and gas production.

The meeting, held at the ministry’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, focused on addressing challenges in the sector, such as declining production rates in existing fields.

Discussions aimed to identify key areas for action, enhance field productivity, and secure new discoveries.

Minister Badawi emphasized the critical role of oil and gas resources in meeting Egypt’s energy needs, particularly for electricity generation, and driving economic growth.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration and utilizing expertise to overcome production decline and restore growth.

The Minister stressed the significance of human capital in achieving production targets. He advocated for supporting and motivating workers to operate at peak efficiency and empowering responsible personnel to find optimal solutions for production enhancement. Badawi emphasized the need to stand by field workers and create a stimulating and safe work environment with the necessary resources to overcome production challenges.

While acknowledging the importance of new and renewable energies, Badawi underscored the urgency of increasing production from traditional sources of crude oil and gas. He called for the effective implementation of planned production increases.

Safety systems, transparency, and addressing all challenges were also highlighted by the Minister.

He emphasised the need to capitalize on positive aspects and leverage collaboration among different sectors within the petroleum entities.

The meeting was attended by key divs from the ministry and EGPC, including Alaa El Batl, EGPC’s Executive Chairperson; Samir Raslan, Undersecretary for Agreements and Exploration at the Ministry; and Alaa Heger, Undersecretary for the Technical Office at the Ministry.

