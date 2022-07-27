Egypt is leading the Arab world in terms of operating wind and solar power which reached a capacity of 3.5 gigawatts (GW), according to the June report by the US-based non-governmental organization Global Energy Monitor (GEM).

Egypt is expected to add 3.3 GW to its wind and solar power capacity by 2024, bringing the total capacity to 6.8 GW.

The most populous Arab country is taking serious steps towards achieving the goal of 52 GW of sustainable energy from on-grid renewable resources by 2035.

The UAE ranked second in the region on the basis of operating wind and solar power utilities with 2.6 GW.

Morocco, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia came third, fourth, and fifth with capacities of 1.9 GW, 1.7 GW, and 0.78 GW, respectively.

