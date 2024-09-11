Egypt - Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat announced a series of initiatives as part of efforts to combat electricity theft and improve service quality, as per a statement.

These include installing code meters to track energy use and expanding the use of modern technology to govern the electricity meter system.

Esmat highlighted the state's daily follow-up on these measures, emphasizing that electricity theft causes significant financial losses and network instability.

The ministry is also pushing forward with smart meter installation and projects to replace traditional meters with prepaid ones, aiming to ensure a more stable and sustainable electricity supply.

