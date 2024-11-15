Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the signing of two memoranda of understanding (MoU) for the production of 5,200 megawatts of electricity from renewable sources, including 3,100 megawatts from wind and 2,100 megawatts from solar energy, as per a statement.

These agreements align with Egypt's goal to increase renewable energy's share to over 42% of its total energy mix by 2030 and to surpass 60% by 2040.

The first agreement was signed between the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) and the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) with Alcazar Energy to initiate studies for a 2-gigawatt wind energy project.

The second MoU was signed with the Voltalia-Taqa Arabia alliance to study and implement a project combining 1.1 gigawatts of wind energy and 2.1 gigawatts of solar energy.

Both projects include extensive preliminary studies to assess wind and solar conditions, bird migration, and environmental factors.

